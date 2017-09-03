Sports

Cowboys release Thornton, fill spot with Price from Packers

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 3:56 PM

FRISCO, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys have released defensive tackle Cedric Thornton, their most expensive free agent a year ago, and claimed Brian Price off waivers from Green Bay to replace him.

The Cowboys acquired linebacker Jayrone Elliott from the Packers on Sunday for a late-round pick in the 2018 draft. Dallas made room for Elliott by waiving linebacker Mark Nzeocha, a seventh-round selection in 2015.

Thornton had 18 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in one season with the Cowboys after signing a $17 million, four-year deal with $9 million guaranteed. He couldn't beat out Terrell McClain in 2016, and worked behind free agent pickup Stephen Paea while nursing a hamstring injury in training camp this year.

Jameill Showers made the practice squad for the third straight season, and second as a safety after moving from quarterback. Defensive tackle Lewis Neal and 6-foot-10 offensive lineman Dan Skipper were among the undrafted rookies to make the 10-player squad.

  Comments  

