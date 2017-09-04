Brady not thinking of '08 injury as he prepares for Chiefs

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady 12) leads his team onto the field during an NFL preseason football game, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots moved into elite company with their fifth Super Bowl title last season, joining the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at five Lombardi trophies each. New England lost a few pieces from their 2016 championship run, but return with a mostly intact lineup, led by what seems like an ageless quarterback in Tom Brady, even at 40 years old. . It makes them to odds on favorite to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and their record six Super Bowl crowns.