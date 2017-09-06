FANTASY PLAYS: Lessons learned from the preseason games

FILE - This Aug. 12, 2017 file photo shows Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott looking on from the sidelines during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. Elliott's attorneys say his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case has been upheld, but he will play the opener because of the timing of the arbitrator's decision. Elliott attorney Jeffrey Kessler told the judge near the end of a more than two-hour hearing in federal court Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 that his suspension was sustained by arbitrator Harold Henderson. Jae C. Hong, file AP Photo