Browns rookies Garrett, Kizer set for first Steelers matchup

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer 7) calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL preseason football game in Tampa, Fla. Cleveland will hand its offense over to another rookie, quarterback DeShone Kizer, a second-round pick from Notre Dame. He’s got the smarts, the pedigree and the arm. All that’s missing is experience, and the Browns, who currently have two first-round picks next year, are going to quickly find out if he can handle the gig.