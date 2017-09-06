FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer 7) calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL preseason football game in Tampa, Fla. Cleveland will hand its offense over to another rookie, quarterback DeShone Kizer, a second-round pick from Notre Dame. He’s got the smarts, the pedigree and the arm. All that’s missing is experience, and the Browns, who currently have two first-round picks next year, are going to quickly find out if he can handle the gig.
Sports

Browns rookies Garrett, Kizer set for first Steelers matchup

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

September 06, 2017 2:19 PM

BEREA, Ohio

As he prepares for his NFL debut, Browns rookie Myles Garrett says he's viewing Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as "just another guy."

The top overall pick isn't backing down from his comment after the draft that he plans to sack Big Ben when Cleveland opens the regular season on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett joked that the Steelers quarterback is "no small fella" and the defensive end added "you shouldn't be scared to take anybody down."

Garrett and Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer will both get their first taste of one of the NFL's fiercest rivalries.

Kizer grew up in Ohio, not far from Roethlisberger's home, and said he has long admired Pittsburgh's QB.

There's a substantial age difference and the 21-year-old Kizer joked that "I'm sure I drafted him in fantasy leagues."

Kizer said getting ready to face Roethlisberger "is surreal" and said he respects his grit and preparation.

