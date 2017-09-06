Sports

Trubisky to open season as Bears' No. 2 quarterback

By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer

September 06, 2017 2:33 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill.

No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky will open the season as the Chicago Bears' No. 2 quarterback.

Coach John Fox says Trubisky will back up Mike Glennon when the Bears host the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Bears had said they would treat this as sort of a redshirt season with Trubisky behind Glennon and veteran Mark Sanchez. But after starting 13 games at North Carolina and working primarily out of the shotgun, the rookie has come along quicker than anticipated.

Fox says "everybody was pretty impressed" with how he is adjusting to the pro game. Trubisky dazzled at times in the preseason and sparked a debate in Chicago over who should start.

