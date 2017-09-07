Sports

Chiefs release Spiller, Devey in bookkeeping maneuver

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 3:40 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

The Chiefs released running back C.J. Spiller and offensive lineman Jordan Devey in a move that allows the team to sign them following their season opener without guaranteeing their contracts.

Kansas City plays at New England on Thursday night.

Spiller and Devey are both veterans whose contracts would have become guaranteed for the entire season had they been on the 53-man roster for the Chiefs' first game. But the Chiefs apparently did not need them against the Patriots and made what amounts to a bookkeeping maneuver.

In the case of Spiller, the move makes particular sense. He's had a lengthy history of injuries and the prospect of a non-guaranteed contract would be much more palatable to the Chiefs.

The move leaves them with only running backs Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West on the roster.

