Column: NASCAR must button up its issues before playoffs

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, Steve O'Donnell, executive vice president and chief racing development officer of NASCAR, speaks at a press conference in Charlotte, N.C. This is supposed to be a shining moment for NASCAR, which kicks off its playoffs this week. Only the excitement was on hold Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, as the series licked its wounds from a rocky week on and off the track. Come Monday morning, NASCAR executive vice president O'Donnell acknowledged series officials "had a rough night" at Richmond and would meet this week to clean up any issues before the playoffs begin at Chicagoland Speedway. The Charlotte Observer via AP, File Jeff Siner