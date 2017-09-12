Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones back after 1-game NFL suspension

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones is seen before a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis. Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones watched on television as the Bengals got blanked in their season opener. He returns from a one-game NFL suspension when Cincinnati hosts Houston on Thursday night, Sept. 14, 2017. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo