Sports

Bears place linebacker Jerrell Freeman on injured reserve

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 4:33 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill.

The Chicago Bears have placed inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman on injured reserve, another hit for a team coming off a three-win season.

A sixth-year pro, Freeman suffered a pectoral injury and concussion in a season-opening loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

Freeman led Chicago with 110 tackles — a team-high 86 solo — last season. He was with the Colts from 2012-2015.

The Bears also placed receiver Kevin White on injured reserve for the third straight season Tuesday because of a broken shoulder. Receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Jonathan Anderson were promoted from the practice squad.

Nick Kwiatkoski figures to replace Freeman in the lineup.

The Bears — last in the NFC North in 2016 — visit Tampa Bay this week.

