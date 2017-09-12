Sports

Eagles sign kicker Jake Elliott to replace Caleb Sturgis

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 6:21 PM

PHILADELPHIA

The Eagles have signed kicker Jake Elliott off Cincinnati's practice squad and placed Caleb Sturgis on injured reserve.

Elliott was a fifth-round pick in April after graduating from Memphis as the school's all-time leading scorer with 445 points. He made 81 of 104 field goals. His 77.9 percent success rate is a school record. Longtime Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski also went to Memphis.

Sturgis injured his left hip on the opening kickoff in a 30-17 win at Washington on Sunday. He's eligible to return from IR on Nov. 19.

Sturgis has made 84.8 percent of his field goals (56 for 66) in 30 games with the Eagles.

