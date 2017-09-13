Schweitzer struggles in debut with high-scoring Falcons

FILE - In this May 7, 2016, file photo, Atlanta Falcons NFL football player Wes Schweitzer 71) takes part of a drill during NFL rookie minicamp football in Flowery Branch, Ga. Normally, the right guard on an offensive line can go through life with hardly any notice. But when you're taking over that spot on the NFL's highest-scoring offense, there's a bit more scrutiny. Wes Schweitzer found that out right away in his debut with the Falcons.