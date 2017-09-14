Budding rivalry: Packers-Falcons meet again in Atlanta

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons players celebrate in the locker room after the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, in Atlanta. When the Falcons host the Packers on Sunday night, it will be both an early indicator of the NFC's balance of power as well as the third meeting between the teams in less than 11 months. All three of those games have been in Atlanta, though this one will be at a new venue. The Falcons 1-0) are making the regular-season debut at $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which replaced the Georgia Dome.