Bills' McDermott returns to familiar territory in Carolina

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 file photo, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott spent the past six seasons going up against Cam Newton daily in practice. So you’d expect the Bills first-year coach to know a thing or two about how to slow down the league’s 2015 MVP, right? McDermott joked the problem is he won’t be on the field. The Bills play the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Gail Burton, File AP Photo