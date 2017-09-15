Wallace faces uncertain future with Petty race team

FILE - In this June 9, 2017, file photo, Richard Petty, left, talks Darrell Wallace Jr. during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 auto race in Long Pond, Pa. Wallace remained hopeful sponsorship could be found so he can drive the No. 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports in 2018. The 23-year-old was expected to replace Aric Almirola in the next season. Smithfield Foods, which had sponsored Almirola, said it will leave Richard Petty Motorsports to become a primary sponsor at Stewart-Haas next year. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo