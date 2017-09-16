Duke’s best player had a poor day. That the Blue Devils won anyway tells us plenty.

0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. Pause

1:08 UNC's M.J. Stewart: 'The focus was on us'

5:01 Fedora: 'We played hard and got the job done.'

1:57 Duke QB Daniel Jones on Blue Devils' win over Baylor

2:24 UNC's Tyler Powell: 'I was pumped up"

0:39 South Carolina's new '2001' adds some fire

2:46 Chief Kerr Putney responds to officer-involved shootings in wake of Scott shooting

1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

1:52 She said, he said: Get used to seeing Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey with ball