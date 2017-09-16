Sports

McCain interception gives NC A&T 35-31 win over Charlotte

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 10:08 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Franklin McCain returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown with 24 seconds left and North Carolina A&T defeated Charlotte 35-31 on Saturday night.

After the touchdown made it 35-25, Charlotte got a long kickoff return and Hasaan Klugh hit Workpeh Kofa for a 44-yard touchdown on the next play. The 49ers missed the extra point and the Aggies recovered the onside kick.

Klugh, who played his freshman at North Carolina A&T, hit R.J. Tyler for a 4-yard score to cap a 12-play, 90-yard drive and found Chris Montgomery for the extra point to make it 28-25 with 6:12 to play. The 49ers (0-3) got the ball back on their 16 with 2:24 to play. It was first down on the Aggies 44 when Klugh was picked off.

Lamar Raynard threw for 259 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Malik Wilson, and Marquell Cartwright's second touchdown run put the FCS Aggies (3-0) up 28-10 early in the third quarter.

Klugh had three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown but was intercepted twice, both by McCain, and was sacked seven times.

