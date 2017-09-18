Drivers cross the starting line during the NASCAR Cup auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Veteran Grubb named crew chief for rest of Kahne's season

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 3:14 PM

CONCORD, N.C.

Hendrick Motorsports has replaced driver Kasey Kahne's crew chief for the rest of the season.

The team named Darian Grubb the crew chief for Kahne's No. 5 Chevrolet for the remaining nine races of the NASCAR season. Kahne is in the playoffs and finished 21st Sunday at Chicagoland.

Grubb replaced Keith Rodden, who was the crew chief for 99 races. Rodden remains under contract to Hendrick Motorsports through the end of the 2017 season and will be assigned other responsibilities. The team's crew chief for the 2018 season has not been determined. Kahne won't return to the team next season and has to land a new ride.

Grubb won the 2011 Cup series championship as the crew chief for Tony Stewart.

