Sports

Moss says Griffin gloated about Shanahans being fired

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 2:28 PM

Santana Moss says Robert Griffin III took credit for coach Mike Shanahan and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan being fired by the Washington Redskins.

During his weekly radio appearance on FM-106.7 in Washington on Monday, Moss says it bothered him that Griffin acted like the Shanahans' treatment of him was what got them fired after the 2013 season. Griffin responded on Twitter, saying, "To openly lie about me is a betrayal."

Griffin tweets that he was the "good soldier" in an "impossible situation" with the Redskins after Shanahan said he never wanted him as his quarterback. He adds : "Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me. But I don't fit it. Never have. Never will."

Moss says Griffin taking joy in the Shanahans being fired was "the dumbest mistake you can ever make in this league" and adds that when Jay Gruden was hired as coach, he ripped Griffin in meetings because he wasn't doing the things needed to win football games.

