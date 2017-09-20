Sports

Vikings QB uncertainty: Bradford says knee is 'better'

By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football Writer

September 20, 2017 1:24 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford says his left knee is feeling better this week, raising the possibility he'll return from injury after only a one-game absence.

Bradford said he's planning to test the knee in practice Wednesday. He took limited turns last week, because of soreness and swelling. After going through pregame warmups Sunday at Pittsburgh, Bradford was ruled out. Case Keenum took over at quarterback for the Vikings, who lost 26-9 to the Steelers.

Bradford said he hurt the knee in the season opener against New Orleans, when he had a career-best 143.0 passer rating in leading the Vikings to a 29-19 victory over the Saints. Bradford has twice had his left ACL surgically repaired.

