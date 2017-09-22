Evaluating Allen: Wyoming QB a strange study for NFL scouts

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen 17) runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Allen had a long day against Iowa and it got even worse against Oregon. The Wyoming quarterback's two big chances to show off his prodigious talents were pretty much a flop, but make no mistake: Allen is still one of the most talented college quarterbacks in the country and a potential high draft pick.