The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 12:29 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Los Angeles Angels hitting coach Dave Hansen will not return next season.

The Angels announced the move Wednesday, three days after finishing 80-82 and missing the postseason for the third straight year.

Hansen had been Los Angeles' hitting coach for two seasons following two seasons as their assistant hitting coach.

The Angels were in the bottom half of the majors in most offensive categories despite the presence of two-time AL MVP Mike Trout. Their 1,314 hits this season were the second-fewest in the majors, and their .243 batting average was the third-worst.

Hansen is a Los Angeles-area native who spent most of his 16-year major league career with the Dodgers, where he was a teammate of Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

