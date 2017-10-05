A look at all 16 potential World Series matchups

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger watches his solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego. Bellinger will make his major league playoff debut this week after a remarkable rookie season with the Dodgers, who won 104 games and the NL West. The 22-year-old slugger set a league rookie record with 39 homers, and his veteran teammates think he can keep up his power stroke in the postseason. Alex Gallardo, File AP Photo