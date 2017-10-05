Braves exercise option on manager Brian Snitker for 2018

FILE - In this April 8, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker walks in the dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. The Atlanta Braves have exercised their option on manager Brian Snitker for the 2018 season. The decision to retain Snitker came after the Braves finished third in the NL East at 72-90, a small improvement from 68 wins in 2016. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo