Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a grand slam off New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Cleveland. Phil Long AP Photo
Sports

Indians beat Yankees 9-8 in 13 innings, take 2-0 ALDS lead

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

October 06, 2017 10:31 PM

CLEVELAND

Yan Gomes singled home Austin Jackson from second base with none out in the 13th inning as the Cleveland Indians rallied from five runs down to stun the New York Yankees 9-8 Friday and snatch a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.

Jackson drew a leadoff walk in the 13th from Dellin Betances and stole second. Gomes went to a full count before pulling his bouncer just inside the third-base bag, easily scoring Jackson. The Indians poured out of their dugout to mob Gomes, who ended the 5-hour, 8-minute thriller.

The Indians overcame an 8-3 deficit, a terrible start by ace Corey Kluber and a potentially serious injury to slugger Edwin Encarnacion. Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam in the sixth to rally Cleveland, right after a close call on a hit by pitch that the Yankees didn't challenge.

The Yankees had their chances late, but they stranded the go-ahead run at third in the ninth and 10th — and had pinch-runner Ronald Torreyes picked off second in the 11th by Gomes from the behind the plate.

Cleveland will try for a sweep in Game 3 Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

