NHL-less Olympics gives Europe-based players a shot at glory

In this handout photo released by Salavat Yulaev Hockey Club on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, Canadian goaltender Ben Scrivens tours the locker room at his Russian hockey club Salavat Yulaev in Ufa, Russia. With the NHL out of next year’s Olympics, Canada and the United States are looking to players based across Europe and Asia who might make the team. Among them is Canadian goaltender Ben Scrivens, who left the NHL behind last year and is now playing for a Russian club. Photo via AP Roman Khakimov, Salavat Yulaev Hockey Club