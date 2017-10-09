Sports

WVU Medicine seeks donated items for young patients

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 2:30 AM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Fans at West Virginia University's upcoming home football game against Texas Tech are being asked to donate items for young hospital patients.

WVU Medicine says in a news release that a collection station will be set up outside of the stadium's north gate on Saturday in Morgantown. Among the new and unused items being sought are small comfort blankets, sippy cups, pajamas and girls and boys underwear.

Located on the sixth floor of Ruby Memorial Hospital, WVU Medicine Children's provides infant, pediatric and maternal care.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday

Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on spreading the ball around 0:40

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on spreading the ball around
Panthers Ron Rivera on the importance of the touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin 0:32

Panthers Ron Rivera on the importance of the touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin

View More Video