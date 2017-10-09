Sports

Florida, Nike unveil uniform that looks like alligator skin

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 10:18 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

The Florida Gators will actually look the part when they host Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Gators and Nike unveiled an alternate uniform Monday night that literally looks like alligator skin. The camouflage-styled jerseys will be paired with "swamp-green" helmets, pants, socks, shoes and gloves. There will be very little orange and blue, marking the first time in school history that Florida strayed from its traditional colors.

Helmets will have a Gators head logo on one side only.

The school says the new uniform took 18 months to design and produce and will be worn just once.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday

Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on spreading the ball around 0:40

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on spreading the ball around
Panthers Ron Rivera on the importance of the touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin 0:32

Panthers Ron Rivera on the importance of the touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin

View More Video