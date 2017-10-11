Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer receives new 3-year deal

FILE - In this March 5, 2017, file photo, Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer waves the net after finishing cutting it down after her team beat Oregon State in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college basketball game in Seattle. VanDerveer has signed a three-year contract extension that takes the Hall of Fame Stanford coach through the 2019-20 season. She discussed her deal during Pac-12 media day, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. VanDerveer is just the third Division I coach to reach 1,000 wins. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo