No significant penalties for UNC in NCAA’s long-awaited report on academic scandals

More Videos 0:25 Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game Pause 0:52 Carolina Panthers Andrew Norwell: We've got to get Jonathan Stewart room to run 2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong 1:32 Keeping the beat before the game 0:42 ​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders to deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:29 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 2:33 Chief Putney, Latino community discuss use of force 1:16 Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison 0:44 Two killed in attempted North Carolina prison break 1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. NCAA

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. NCAA