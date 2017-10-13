Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school

Former tennis star Andre Agassi has found a new mission - building schools for at-risk kids. Agassi and his partner have built 79 schools around the country over the past four years including KIPP Change Academy in east Charlotte, which he visited on Oct. 13, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that the team misses the presence of linebacker Luke Kuechly and appeared to be lethargic during a part of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday at Bank of America Stadium. Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Reporters question Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera concerning the decisions made near the end of the fourth quarter and half by the team following their 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was not pleased with the situation the team found themselves in following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23 at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.
The Carolina Panthers are approaching the midway point of the season and head coach Ron Rivera thinks they have done some good things but Thursday, they did not play well enough to win. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Panthers 28-23.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things.