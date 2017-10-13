Scherzer shows starters in relief are a roll of the dice

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals relief pitcher Max Scherzer 31) throws during the fifth inning in Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, at Nationals Park in Washington. When a starter is called in to pitch in relief, his routine can be a lot different, and perhaps more importantly, he's often working on short rest. So far in this postseason, the results have been decidedly mixed.