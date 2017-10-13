Clemson running back Tavien Feaster
Clemson running back Tavien Feaster 28) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Syracuse, N.Y.
Sports

Clemson QB suffers concussion late in first half at Syracuse

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 9:00 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has been injured late in the first half against Syracuse.

Bryant, who sprained his left ankle last week in the second-ranked Tigers' victory over Wake Forest, was hit hard by defensive tackle Chris Slayton in the final minute of the first half Friday night.

Bryant lay on the Carrier Dome turf for a couple of minutes before being helped off the field.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Bryant had an apparent concussion. Bryant was 12 of 17 for 116 yards and was held to minus-8 yards rushing as he noticeably favored the injured ankle.

Syracuse led 17-14 at halftime.

