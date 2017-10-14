Sports

Avery's late score gives Sam Houston 40-36 win over NW State

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 9:14 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

Corey Avery plunged across the goal line from the 1 with just over a minute left in the game as Sam Houston State took its first lead of the contest to come back and beat Northwestern State 40-36 on Saturday night.

Avery's late touchdown capped a six-play, 96-yard drive with most of it coming on a 64-yard pass from Jeremiah Briscoe to Nathan Stewart.

Briscoe threw for 509 yards and four touchdowns. Stewart caught eight passes for 247 yards and Davion Davis also grabbed eight for 139 yards and tied a school record with four touchdown catches.

The Bearkats (5-1, 3-1 Southland Conference) were in danger of seeing their home win streak broken, but have now won 15 straight, the longest streak in the FCS.

Bobby Chan-Chan hit Lucas Morgan on a 14-yard scoring strike to give Northwestern State (1-5, 1-3) a 24-7 lead with 6:55 left in the second quarter.

Chris Jones rushed for 154 yards and one score for the Demons.

