Sports

Lamb leads 23-point rally, Appalachian St. tops Idaho 24-20

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 9:49 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho

Taylor Lamb threw three touchdowns and Michael Rubino knocked home a 31-yard field goal and Appalachian State rallied to a 23-20 Sun Belt Conference victory against Idaho on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (4-2, 3-0 Sun Belt) were trailing 20-0 before Lamb began the rally with a 38-yard pass to Ike Lewis at 7:59 of the third quarter. In the final period, Lamb found Collin Reed from the 6-yard line to cap a grinding, 14-play drive, and then hooked up with Lewis again for a 45-yard score.

The Mountaineer defense held Idaho (2-4, 1-2) scoreless and to a net 17 yards and two fumbles on its last six drives.

Lewis caught six passes for a career-high 101 yards, Lamb completed 19 of 26 passes for 155 yards. He's tied Armani Edwards for a school-record 74 TD passes.

Matt Linehan went 15-for-28 for 200 yards for Idaho with two TDs. Cade Coffey added a pair of field goals for Idaho's 20-0 lead early in the third.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

    Myers Park Mustang Cameron Roseman-Sinclair intercepted a pass by Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls quarterback Dylan Ratliff in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Mustangs kicker Tyler Dameron kicked the winning field goal to give the Mustangs a 9-7 victory.

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win
Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project 1:35

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project
Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:25

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

View More Video