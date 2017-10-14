Sports

Mitchell leads Incarnate Word to 1st win, Lamar falls 33-24

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 10:18 PM

SAN ANTONIO

Derrick Mitchell Jr. ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns and Phillip Baptiste hauled in six passes for 126 yards as Incarnate Word stopped Lamar 33-24 to pick up its first win of the season on Saturday night.

Most of Mitchell's yardage came when he broke for a 74-yard scoring scamper to put Incarnate Word (1-5, 1-3 Southland Conference) ahead 20-10 with 46 seconds remaining in the first half.

Trailing 27-24, Lamar was driving for the winning score when Corey Lee intercepted an Andrew Allen pass in the end zone with 8:47 left in the game. UIW drove to Lamar's 24 where Jose Perez missed a 42-yard field goal attempt. However Lamar failed to mount another drive.

Sean Brophy added an insurance score when he ran it in from the 1 with 50 seconds left in the game.

Isaiah Howard caught two passes for 87 yards for Lamar (1-5, 0-4).

