Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews 34) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews 34) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price

Sports

Matthews scores in OT to lift Leafs over Canadiens

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 10:25 PM

MONTREAL

Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game 48 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night.

Matthews finished a 2-on-1 counterattack with William Nylander, beating goalie Carey Price with a shot from the left circle for his fifth goal in five games.

James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Marleau also scored for Toronto, which ended a 14-game winless run against Montreal dating to January 2014.

Jeff Petry, Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin scored for the Canadiens.

The Canadiens struck first as Petry took a drop pass from Drouin and fired a shot through traffic past Frederik Andersen at 2:19.

The Leafs replied with two goals in 44 seconds. A faceoff in the Montreal zone went to van Riemsdyk for a weak shot that went in off Petry, and then Matthews, while on an end-to-end rush, grabbed a weak clearing attempt by Jordie Benn and beat and an off-balance Price with a shot under the crossbar at 8:16.

Galchenyuk elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 on the power play for his first of the season. It was Montreal's first goal on a man advantage of the season, ending an 0-for-14 drought.

Drouin got his first goal as a Canadien 11:33 into the second when he redirected a diagonal pass from Karl Alzner, but Marleau tied it 1:10 later, lifting the puck just over the line after Price lost sight of it in the crease. The goal was confirmed by video review.

NOTES: Toronto has scored at least three goals in each of its five games this season. ... Leafs D Connor Carrick returned after missing two games with an upper body injury. ... Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec missed the morning skate with a flu, but was able to play.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Play at Washington on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Play at San Jose on Tuesday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

    Myers Park Mustang Cameron Roseman-Sinclair intercepted a pass by Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls quarterback Dylan Ratliff in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Mustangs kicker Tyler Dameron kicked the winning field goal to give the Mustangs a 9-7 victory.

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win
Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project 1:35

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project
Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:25

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

View More Video