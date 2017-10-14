Matthews scores in OT to lift Leafs over Canadiens

Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game 48 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night.
Matthews finished a 2-on-1 counterattack with William Nylander, beating goalie Carey Price with a shot from the left circle for his fifth goal in five games.
James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Marleau also scored for Toronto, which ended a 14-game winless run against Montreal dating to January 2014.
Jeff Petry, Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin scored for the Canadiens.
The Canadiens struck first as Petry took a drop pass from Drouin and fired a shot through traffic past Frederik Andersen at 2:19.
The Leafs replied with two goals in 44 seconds. A faceoff in the Montreal zone went to van Riemsdyk for a weak shot that went in off Petry, and then Matthews, while on an end-to-end rush, grabbed a weak clearing attempt by Jordie Benn and beat and an off-balance Price with a shot under the crossbar at 8:16.
Galchenyuk elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 on the power play for his first of the season. It was Montreal's first goal on a man advantage of the season, ending an 0-for-14 drought.
Drouin got his first goal as a Canadien 11:33 into the second when he redirected a diagonal pass from Karl Alzner, but Marleau tied it 1:10 later, lifting the puck just over the line after Price lost sight of it in the crease. The goal was confirmed by video review.
NOTES: Toronto has scored at least three goals in each of its five games this season. ... Leafs D Connor Carrick returned after missing two games with an upper body injury. ... Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec missed the morning skate with a flu, but was able to play.
UP NEXT
Maple Leafs: Play at Washington on Tuesday night.
Canadiens: Play at San Jose on Tuesday night.
