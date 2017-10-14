Sports

Nash scores 3 TDs Central Connecticut 51-45 4OT win

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 10:33 PM

NEW YORK

Cameron Nash scored three touchdowns in overtime, making a swift cutback at the line of scrimmage to score the winning points standing up in the fourth overtime as Central Connecticut battled past Wagner 51-45 Saturday night.

Nash scored from the 2 after Jarrod Cann ended Wagner's chance at the start of the fourth overtime with an interception in the end zone. The Blue Devils (4-3, 2-0 Northeast Conference) gave up a 20-point lead in regulation but held on to win the marathon contest in OT for their fourth-straight victory. Tymir Hinton scored on a 100-yard interception return to give Central Connecticut a 27-7 lead about five minutes before halftime.

Wagner (2-5, 0-3) held the Blue Devils scoreless for the last 33 minutes of regulation while making up the 20-point gap, forging a tie when Myron Morris picked off Jake Dolegala and returned it 39 yards to knot the game at 27 early in the fourth quarter.

Massei was 27-for-50 for 322 yards and three TDs. Nash gained 104 yards on 24 carries.

