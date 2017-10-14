Sports

Unbeaten North Dakota St. tops Youngstown St. in OT, 27-24

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 10:39 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

Cam Pedersen kicked a game-winning 36-yard field goal in overtime to give North Dakota State a 27-24 win over Youngstown State in a battle of top-ranked Football Championship Subdivision teams Saturday.

The victory gives the Bison (6-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley) 12 straight road wins and snapped the Penguins 11-game home win streak.

Youngstown State's Tevin McCaster capped a 9-play, 90-yard drive with a 1-yard run with 1:23 left to knot the score at 24-24 and force overtime, but the Penguins missed a 39-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime.

The Penguins (3-3, 1-2) took a 10-0 lead after one quarter, but Easton Stick brought the Bison right back, hitting RJ Urzendowski with a 16-yard strike and leading a 13-play, 80-yard drive capped by Pedersen's 19-yard field goal that made it 10-10 at halftime.

Stick finished 11 of 20 for 113 yards and two TDs, adding an 80-yard touchdown run of his own.

