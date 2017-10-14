Sports

Vogel's FG gives UAB 25-23 win over Middle Tennessee

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 10:45 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Nick Vogel drilled a 33-yard field goal to give UAB the lead and a 25-23 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Middle Tennessee's Canon Rooker hit a 41-yard field goal with 10:30 left in the third to put the Blue Raiders ahead 23-22. That held until Vogel booted his game winner with 8:16 remaining in the contest to give UAB (4-2, 2-1 Conference USA) two straight wins for the first time this season.

The point difference came with 1:23 left in the first quarter when UAB's Shaq Jones sacked John Urzua in the end zone for a 9-7 lead.

Spencer Brown rushed for 167 yards and one touchdown and A.J. Erdely threw for 174 yards and a score, with one interception for the Blazers. Erdely also rushed for 61 yards.

Brad Anderson led Middle Tennessee (3-4, 1-2), rushing for 81 yards and catching nine passes for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

    Myers Park Mustang Cameron Roseman-Sinclair intercepted a pass by Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls quarterback Dylan Ratliff in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Mustangs kicker Tyler Dameron kicked the winning field goal to give the Mustangs a 9-7 victory.

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win
Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project 1:35

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project
Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:25

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

View More Video