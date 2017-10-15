Sports

Thompson, Sacramento State beat Idaho State 41-21

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 12:16 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Kevin Thompson passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 85 yards and another score to help Sacramento State beat Idaho State 41-21 on Saturday night.

Thompson completed 18 of 23 with no interceptions and BJ Perkinson and Jaelin Ratliff had career highs in yardage for the Hornets (3-3, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Perkinson ran 17 times for 155 yards with a score and Ratliff caught five passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Sacramento State led 17-7 at halftime and traded touchdowns with the Bengals (3-4, 1-3) twice in the third quarter. Devon Medeiros' 35-yard field goal gave Sacramento State a 13-point lead with 11:44 left and Thompson led a 12-play, 80-yard drive to extend to 41-21 at 3:54.

Tanner Gueller was 20 of 35 for 244 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for Idaho State. Michael Dean caught nine passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

