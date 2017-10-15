Hoffman nets 2, Senators rout Oilers 6-1 to sweep road trip

Mike Hoffman had two goals and an assist as the Ottawa Senators routed the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 on Saturday night to sweep a three-game road trip through Western Canada.
Derick Brassard, Zack Smith, Chris Wideman and Kyle Turris also scored for the Senators (3-0-2), who have won three straight — including a 6-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday night.
Adam Larsson had the goal for the Oilers (1-3-0), who have dropped three in a row.
Hoffman opened the scoring six minutes into the first period when Tom Pyatt took advantage of a giveaway and sent the puck in front. Hoffman deflected it past goalie Cam Talbot.
Brassard made it 2-0 midway through the first with some nice passing on the power play before he hammered the puck home.
Ottawa extended its lead early in the second after Edmonton got sloppy in its own zone, allowing Hoffman a lane to rifle his second of the game past Talbot.
Smith made it a 4-0 lead 1:04 into the third period when a rebound hit his leg as he charged the net. The puck got past Talbot, who was then pulled in favor of backup Laurent Brossoit after allowing four goals on 23 shots.
Wideman's power-play drive from the point padded the Senators' lead just a few minutes later. They added yet another power-play goal to make it 6-0, when Turris walked through a trio of defenders before beating Brossoit with a wrist shot.
Larsson ended Mike Condon's shutout bid with nine minutes remaining while the teams played 4-on-4. Oilers rookie Kailer Yamamoto picked up his first NHL point on the play.
NOTES: It was the first of two games between the teams this season. Ottawa won both meetings last season. ... Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was out with an eye injury and possible concussion symptoms, giving Yamamoto a chance to start on the top line with Connor McDavid. ... D Yohann Auvitu made his debut with the Oilers. ... D Johnny Oduya returned to the Ottawa lineup.
UP NEXT
Senators: Return home to face Vancouver on Tuesday.
Oilers: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Comments