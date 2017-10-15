McMaryion's 3 TD's help Fresno State beat New Mexico 38-0

Sports

FRESNO, Calif.

Marcus McMaryion threw two of his three touchdown passes to Jamire Jordan and finished 13 of 23 for 299 yards to help Fresno State beat New Mexico 38-0 Saturday night.

Fresno State (4-2, 3-0 Mountain West) has won three in a row and its two losses came on the road against then-No. 1 Alabama and then-No.6 Washington.

Jamire Jordan's 70-yard touchdown reception opened the scoring with 4:30 left in the first quarter and McMaryion hit KeeSean Johnson on back-to-back plays of 70 and 12 yards — the latter a one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone — to make it 14-0. New Mexico (3-3, 1-1) was forced to punt on its next possession and, on third-and-17, McMaryion went 57-yards on a draw play, setting up a 4-yard touchdown run by Ronnie Rivers and the Bulldogs led 21-0 at the half.

After Jimmie Camacho made a 37-yard field goal, Jordan added a 32-yard scoring catch late in the third and Josh Hokit's 12-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

New Mexico converted 2 of 14 third downs, committed three turnovers and was scoreless for the first time since a 45-0 loss to Texas in 2012.

The Bulldogs have two shutouts— the first, a 66-0 win over Incarnate Word in the opener, was Fresno State's first since 2009 — in a season for the first time since 1988.

