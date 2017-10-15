AP source: Canadiens put Streit on unconditional waivers

FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Montreal Canadiens' Mark Streit, right, pushes Toronto Maple Leafs' Kerby Rychel during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Quebec City, Quebec. A person with direct knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press the Canadiens have placed Streit on waivers. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2017, because the Canadiens have not announced the move. The abrupt move comes four months after Montreal signed the 39-year-old Streit to a one-year contract in free agency The Canadian Press via AP, File Jacques Boissinot