Activist burns Nazi-Confederate flag near NASCAR speedway

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 1:22 AM

LINCOLN, Ala.

A Pennsylvania attorney burned a combination Confederate-Nazi flag near a major NASCAR race in Alabama.

AL.com reports 67-year-old Gene Stilp burned the flag inside a trash can around 10 a.m. Sunday near the Talladega Superspeedway, which hosted the Alabama 500 later that day. He knelt in solidarity with NFL players protesting social injustice after delivering a short speech.

Stilp said his protest is aimed at those who don't see a problem with the Confederate flag, even if they don't fly it themselves.

He said his demonstration is meant to make people think of the values for which it stands.

He staged similar protests outside Dover International Speedway and a Pennsylvania fair last month.

Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said a rumored counterprotest never materialized.

Stilp is planning further demonstrations.

