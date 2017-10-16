Sports

Titans kicker sets record with 47th straight kick inside 50

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 9:02 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee kicker Ryan Succop set an NFL record with his 47th consecutive successful kick inside 50 yards on a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Succop came into Monday night's game against Indianapolis tied with Matt Bryant, who connected on 46 straight field goals inside 50 yards between 2013 and 2015 for the Atlanta Falcons.

The kicker capped the Titans' opening drive with his field goal, taking the record to himself.

Succop's current streak started in 2014, and he topped the franchise record of 24 straight set by Al Del Greco in 1995-1996.

