Genoa's Adel Taarabt, left, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Genoa, in Cagliari, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.
Genoa's Adel Taarabt, left, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Genoa, in Cagliari, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. ANSA via AP Fabio Murru
Genoa's Adel Taarabt, left, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Genoa, in Cagliari, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. ANSA via AP Fabio Murru

Sports

Cagliari's Rastelli 1st coach fired in Serie A this season

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 4:52 AM

CAGLIARI, Sardinia

Cagliari's Massimo Rastelli has become the first coach fired in Serie A this season.

The move comes two days after a 3-2 home loss to previously winless Genoa left Cagliari in 14th place with six points.

It was the Sardinian club's sixth loss in eight matches, fourth straight defeat and third consecutive at home.

It's the longest the Italian league has gone without a firing since 1998, when Luigi Simoni was fired by Inter Milan after the 11th round.

In a statement, Cagliari thanked Rastelli for leading the club to the Serie B title in 2016 and an 11th place finish in the top division last season.

A replacement was not immediately named.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff

    Carolina Panthers tight Ed Dickson says Philadelphia Eagles made the plays to win in Thursday's NFL game. "It was a playoff atmosphere."

Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff

Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff 1:04

Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff
Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn breaks down loss to Philadelphia Eagles 0:51

Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn breaks down loss to Philadelphia Eagles
Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project 1:35

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project

View More Video