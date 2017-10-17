Sports

Froome wins Velo d'Or award for 3rd time

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 6:26 AM

PARIS

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has capped his season by winning the Velo d'Or award as the best rider of 2017.

The Team Sky leader succeeded three-time world champion Peter Sagan.

Froome enjoyed a spectacular year, becoming the third man to complete the Tour-Vuelta double in the same season, after Jacques Anquetil in 1963 and Bernard Hinault in 1978, when the Vuelta was still held in the spring before the Tour.

Froome was awarded his trophy on Tuesday during the presentation of the Tour de France route. He says "it's obviously a season I will remember all my life."

Froome will be chasing a record-equaling fifth Tour victory next year to move level with Anquetil, Hinault, Eddy Merckx and Miguel Indurain.

