Sports

Iceland prepared for World Cup debut with 2 games in Qatar

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 8:00 AM

REYKJAVIK, Iceland

Iceland will play two friendlies in Qatar for its first preparation games since advancing to play at next year's World Cup.

The Iceland soccer federation says the games are against the Czech Republic on Nov. 8 and 2022 World Cup host Qatar on Nov. 14.

Iceland will make its World Cup debut in Russia as the smallest nation by population ever to qualify.

Qatar will face the Czechs on Nov. 11 as part of the round-robin series.

Neither Qatar nor the Czech Republic qualified for next year's tournament.

The Qatar federation says coach Felix Sanchez "is looking to try new players in a bid to form a powerful side" for its World Cup debut in 2022.

