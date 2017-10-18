Shani Davis leads US speedskating team for World Cup circuit

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Shani Davis competes in the men's 1,500 meters event at the U.S. long track speedskating championship at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, Utah. The four-time Olympic medalist leads an experienced U.S. speedskating team that will compete on the World Cup circuit leading up to the 2018 Winter Games. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo