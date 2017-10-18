Sports

Louisville trustees fire athletic director Tom Jurich

AP Sports Writer

October 18, 2017 4:57 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Louisville trustees have fired athletic director Tom Jurich in the wake of its involvement in a national federal investigation of college basketball.

The Board of Trustees voted 10-3 on Wednesday to fire Jurich after 20 years as the school's AD. Jurich, 61, had been placed on paid administrative Sept. 27 by interim university President Greg Postel. Louisville's Athletic Association fired men's basketball coach Rick Pitino on Monday.

Jurich shepherded Louisville's 2014 entry into the Atlantic Coast Conference. He also was responsible for facility upgrades and saw numerous sports thrive under coaches he hired.

Vince Tyra was named acting AD since Oct. 3, a move the Athletic Association approved on Monday before firing Pitino.

